Police and traffic officers were on the scene by 4:45am after the collision on the westbound carriageway between junctions 2 and 3.
Traffic was initially stopped completely, reportedly because of an oil spill, which caused traffic to build up.
By 6:05am, one of the lanes (Lane 2) was re-opened but Lane 1 remained closed for recovery and clean-up.
The Highways Agency were warning drivers travelling in the area that there was two miles of congestion and delays of 15 minutes.
Traffic is currently stopped on the #M54 westbound between J2 #Wolverhampton and J3 #Albrighton due to a collision.— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) January 19, 2023
Police and National Highways Traffic Officers are currently on scene. pic.twitter.com/zIE0ioAOJu