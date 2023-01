Shropshire fire crews were called to a fire in Cosford at 11.30am on Thursday, January 12

The fire, involving a portable building and two large goods vehicles, was off Neachley Lane, next to the airbase.

A spokesperson from RAF Cosford confirmed the fire was outside the fence of the base.

Three fire engines were mobilised from Albrighton and Telford Central, and an operations officer was in attendance.