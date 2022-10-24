Lane re-opens after multi-vehicle crash on M54

Police are attending the incident on the M54

National Highways said police had been at the scene of the incident – on the westbound carriageway between Junctions 3 and 4 of the M54 – for Tong and Shifnal respectively.

In an update shortly before 5.30pm, National Highways said that traffic had backed up for around four miles due to the crash, with delays of 20 minutes.

Around 15 minutes later they said that the road was fully re-opened, but with "residual delays of 20 minutes on the approach".

There has been no confirmation on the severity of the crash or whether anyone had suffered injuries in the incident.

The initial update from National Highways on Twitter had said: "Lane 1 (of 2) is closed on the #M54 westbound between J3 and J4 following a multi-vehicle collision. #TrafficOfficers and @WMerciaPolice are at the scene and dealing with the incident.