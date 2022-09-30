It's child's play as Pop Up Play Village concept arrives in Shropshire

A Pop Up Play Village in action. Picture: Alex Harvey-Brown

Jo Bradbury, the managing director of Albrighton-based Pop Up Play Village West of Wolverhampton, formally launched her franchise business in mid September and is already hosting children's role play sessions in Shifnal, Telford and Albrighton.

Jo, whose company is based in Albrighton, said: "I’m a mum of one, who had a three month old baby Matilda when the pandemic hit back in March 2020 and we all got locked down.

"During that time Tilda taught me so much that I thought I already knew. We weren’t able to attend parent and toddler groups during her first few months due to the restrictions, so we got to spend a lot of time together and be inventive with what we could play with and I saw how her imagination grew through role play.

"I also suffered from post natal depression and I believe that a lot of this is due to not being able to talk to other parents or see people as much as I would in “normal” times."

Fast forward to February 2022 and her best friend invited her to attend a role play children’s centre near to where she lived.

"We had the BEST time ever, playing at being a shopkeeper, running a cafe, becoming a vet and looking after all the animals and I knew there and then that I wanted to be part of this somehow in some way," said Jo.

She invested in the national franchise and has the rights to operate in some of Staffordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin. The name Pop Up Play Village West of Wolverhampton fits the geographical area. The equipment can be taken anywhere.

"I can take this anywhere, to places that may not have easy access to regular play sessions," she said. It can even be hired out for home parties and play areas at weddings.

Pop Up Play village is made up of role play areas including a hospital, vets, baby nursery, supermarket, café, construction site, library, baby play area and art studio, each one filled with high quality toys, props and dressing up kits.