Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Classical music concert for swimming pool funds

By Sue SmithTelfordAlbrighton & CosfordPublished:

Classical musicians will join opera and village singers in concert at Albrighton on October 8 to support a local swimming pool charity.

The Red House, Albrighton
The Red House, Albrighton

The concert is to be staged at the Red House in Albrighton in support of the Friends of Albrighton Swimming Pool Lottery.

It will include a blend of classical music, opera, show tunes and classic pop music.

The charity raises funds to support the running costs and maintenance of the local outdoor swimming pool located at Albrighton Primary School.

It works in partnership with the school and Albrighton District Swimming Club to ensure that children and adults from the local community have a place to swim.

It has been supporting the pool for more than five years and the concert will make a return after a three year absence.

Money raised will provide much-needed funds to help with the rising costs of energy required to operate the pool.

David Brady, chairman of the Friends of Albrighton Swimming Pool Lottery, said: "The concert will feature national opera singers, a renowned concert pianist and Albrighton's Village Vocals.

"Damian Carter has performed with the English National Opera and Stella Woodman-Jarvis is with the Welsh National Opera.

"Michelle Brigginshaw has worked with artists such as Kiri Te Kanawa and the Village Vocals are a local troupe which supports charities through concert work.

"Tickets cost £10 and there will also be a raffle and the opportunity for people to join the lottery which provides funding for this village resource."

Albrighton & Cosford
Telford
Local Hubs
News

By Sue Smith

Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News