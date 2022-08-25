Spitfire 10k returns to Cosford this weekend

The Spitfire 10k returns to the RAF Museum at Cosford this weekend

The Royal Air Force Museum Midlands at Cosford will be hosting its Spitfire 10k on Sunday, August 28 – where runners will be taking the unique opportunity to race through the museum grounds and sprint down the runway.

Participants will make their way around the museum alongside iconic aircraft, before striding onto the airfield at RAF Cosford for a scenic route past wartime hangars and the air traffic control tower.

At the halfway point runners will complete a length up and down the runway, before heading back to the museum to cross the finish line and be rewarded with a spinning Spitfire 10K medal.

The event is held in memory of RAF Battle of Britain personnel and Spitfire 10K runners will each receive a roll of honour card containing the name of a Battle of Britain pilot or crew member to wear with their race number.

RAF Museum public events manager, Amy Bertaut said: "Our unique course brings together keen runners striving for a personal best, and those wanting to enjoy a lighthearted race with maximum costume effort.

"We hope everyone gets into the spirit of the Spitfire 10K, whether that’s proudly wearing their roll of honour card, or dressing in a flying suit and hat, the day is guaranteed to be fun and memorable.

"Following the race, runners can enjoy time exploring the museum and even pose for a photo with their Spitfire 10K medal next to the world’s oldest Spitfire."

All places for the main race have now been taken, but friends and family can show their support by cheering on loved ones at the start and finish line, or even take part in one of the shorter family races.

Suitable for participants of all ages, the Spitfire Family Dash is a gentle 1km route where families can walk, run, hop, skip or jump their way to the finish line.

Or for a timed challenge, take part in the 2km Spitfire Family Run, where the fastest in each age group will receive a prize.

Upon completion of both races, participants will be rewarded with a unique medal, designed by the winner of a medal design competition run earlier this year.

People who want to get their hands on a medal but cannot make it to the Museum for race day, can sign up for the Virtual Spitfire 10K and join runners from across the UK and overseas.

The virtual race launches on the bank holiday weekend and runners have until Battle of Britain day on September 15, to complete the 10K distance.