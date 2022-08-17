Entertainment packed county fair taking place next month

Red Devils Parachute Display Team

West Park Country Fair is being held on September 17 and 18.

The main arena will play host to a variety of entertainment, including the world-famous Red Devils Parachute Display Team and the Jamie Squibb Freestyle Motocross stunt team.

The Paws for Thought Dog Display will also be making an appearance, as well as the superb medieval jousters, The Knights of Middle England.

The fair will also have a jam-packed Countryside Arena for the event.

Hosted by fly-fishing’s favourite Hywel Morgan, the Countryside Arena has some top-class acts lined-up.

Along with Hywel’s fantastic Fly-Fishing slot, the arena also welcomes Chris Green and his wildfowling demonstration, Mercer Falconry and his birds of prey collection, plus a parade from the British Heritage and Gundog Breeds, as well as some local hounds.

Elsewhere people can listen to live music inside the Folk Roots Festival, sample produce and beverages at the Food Village, as well as stock up on all the latest goods and countryside accessories in the hundreds of stores spread out across the showground.

For those interested in all the championship action, the Weston Park Country Fair will include competitions from BASC Gundog Events, the Terrier and Lurcher Showing and Racing Events and the Champions of Champions, the World Hunter Field Target Championship.

The will also be competitions over at the Clay Shooting Festival and the Fishing Village.