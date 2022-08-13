Notification Settings

Scary photos show just how close a fire came to engulfing a Shropshire house

By Sue Austin

The frightening speed that fires can travel has been highlighted in photos and videos released by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire near Albrighton. photo Phil Davies
The fire near Albrighton. photo Phil Davies

Amid fresh warnings for people to be ultra careful this weekend photos from Station Officer Phil Davies show just how close one grass fire came to engulfing a house near Albrighton.

The fire near Albrighton. photo Phil Davies

Five crews from across the county responded to 999 calls to the blaze on Newport Road at 1.45.

Station Officer Davies said when they arrived they found a rapidly spreading fire travelling along a hedgerow to a house and storage facility.

"Hard working firefighters and control staff used six jets and a lot of boot stomping to contain the fire."

The fire near Albrighton. photo Phil Davies

Investigating a blaze next to homes in Telford yesterday Station Manager Craig Jackson released a video on twitter to show how quickly fires can escalate.

He said the fire was caused by discarded glass in woodland.

Despite endless warnings about disposable barbecues and many supermarkets taking them off their shelves, firefighters in Ellesmere were called out to a fire in the mereside Cremorne Gardens in the town at 7.30pm. They were able to use buckets of water to douse the flames.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

