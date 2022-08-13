The fire near Albrighton. photo Phil Davies

Amid fresh warnings for people to be ultra careful this weekend photos from Station Officer Phil Davies show just how close one grass fire came to engulfing a house near Albrighton.

Five crews from across the county responded to 999 calls to the blaze on Newport Road at 1.45.

Station Officer Davies said when they arrived they found a rapidly spreading fire travelling along a hedgerow to a house and storage facility.

"Hard working firefighters and control staff used six jets and a lot of boot stomping to contain the fire."

Investigating a blaze next to homes in Telford yesterday Station Manager Craig Jackson released a video on twitter to show how quickly fires can escalate.

Another busy day for @shropsfire Crews from @PreesFire_SFRS dealt with this fire in Telford earlier today. I attended as Fire Investigation. This is how quickly a fire can spread in these dry conditions caused by discarded glass in woodland. @BBCShropshire #staysafe #dontlitter pic.twitter.com/KoA9cEAtC0 — Craig Jackson (@SFRS_cjackson) August 12, 2022

He said the fire was caused by discarded glass in woodland.