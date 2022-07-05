New plans for 2,900 homes in green belt in 'net-zero settlement' scheme

Alexander, Viscount Newport has unveiled fresh plans for land near Tong

Bradford Estates has drawn up a fresh set of proposals for land it owns near Tong, which it said would create 10,000 new jobs and bring £510 million into the county.

A new innovation campus, possibly occupied by Wolverhampton University, also forms part of the plan.

The creation of a new Midlands Tech Park would also offer up to four million sq ft of employment space, the company said.

Previous plans for the site, close to Junction 3 of the M54, had been met with fierce opposition from residents and Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard, and Shropshire Council refused to include them in its county plan.

But Bradford Estates said if the scheme were given the go-ahead, it would create one of the UK's first "net-zero" communities centred around all-electric homes and vehicles.

The scheme also makes provision for four new public parks and a new village centre including a doctors' surgery, school and nursery.

Bradford Estates managing director Alexander Newport said: “As long-term stewards of land in Shropshire we’re constantly seeking to make a meaningful contribution to the economic and social development of the area we call home."

He said the scheme included sympathetic enhancement of the estates’ landscape, restoration of listed buildings, and creating space for local businesses.

"Whilst limiting the estates’ carbon footprint, it will help secure a more sustainable future for Shropshire and form the bedrock of our 100-year plan to deliver benefits for generations to come," he added.

Lord Newport said he would continue to work with residents and businesses in the area, as well as Shropshire Council.

"We are always keen to speak to those who want to find out more about our plans," he added.

Lord Newport said the scheme would include the restoration of 18th century Tong Castle Park, work to improve natural habitats, and the creation of more than ten miles of walking, cycling and horse-riding trails for the benefit of residents.