Raising a glass in the great outdoors to celebrate beauty spot's birthday

From left: Albrighton Trust founder Bill Jukes, Vice Lord-Lieutenant Jenny Wynn, Stephen Jimson and Sandie Jackson

Albrighton Trust Moat and Gardens opened its gates to show off what the grounds have to offer and staff held a fishing competition for anglers using the wildlife ponds, which are a feature of the Blue House Lane attraction.

Vice-Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Jenny Wynn was present, along with Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire Roger Jefcoate and over 100 members of the public.

The gardens were established 30 years ago when the site was only a disused farmer’s field. They have been designed around the remains of a fortified manor house and an ancient moat and have received an Outstanding Award from RHS Heart of England in Bloom award for the last nine years.

The trust offers educational and recreational activities for people disadvantaged by disability, special needs or illness, who are welcomed and supported whatever their capability.

Visitors viewed the hundreds of trees and shrubs, and mix of formal, natural, sensory, vegetable and cottage gardens which have been created. They also enjoyed an afternoon of entertainment by the Wolverhampton Ukulele Band.

Stephen Jimson, joint manager at the gardens, said everybody had enjoyed the entertainment, the fishing and the chance to look around the gardens.