Open gardens event taking place this weekend

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 22/06/2022..Pic in Albrighton at the Albrighton Trust Moat & Gardens. celebrating their 30th year this year and Garden Volunteers have been getting the garden open for the NGS (National Garden Scheme), this weekend. Pictured are: Evie Moore and Tina Harris..

The gardens were established 30 years ago when the site was only a disused farmer's field, with one lone Oak tree.

They have been designed around the remains of a fortified manor house and an ancient moat.

This Saturday people are being encouraged to visit the open gardens event, which will run from 11am to 3pm, and view the hundreds of trees and shrubs, and a mix of formal, natural, sensory, vegetable and cottage gardens which have been created.

Stephen Jimson, assistant manager, said: "There are also three wildlife ponds as well as an ancient moat, which is now used for wheelchair accessible fishing for people with disabilities or ill-health.

"This hidden gem of herbaceous, perennial and wildflower garden beds are managed and maintained by volunteers and garden buddies with either physical or learning disabilities.

"The gardens have received an Outstanding Award from RHS Heart of England in Bloom for the past nine years and received an Outstanding Achievement Award in 2015.

"The gardens are beautiful whatever the time of year and we have landscaped, natural and sensory gardens with three ponds.

"In winter the crisp frosts and snow highlight the majestic trees and as spring arrives there is seed sowing and bulbs flowering with thousands of daffodils, tulips and hellebores around the gardens.

"At this time of year the spring work is paying off with colourful bedding plants, vegetables showing their fruit and perennials bursting into colour.

"In Autumn the selection of Acers turn wonderful colours and the leaves begin to fall ready for winter once again.

"There are also water features for people to see.

"We are visited by hundreds of people, of all ages, every week and through the open gardens scheme we hope to attract those who have never heard of us or who have never been here before.

"We offer educational and recreational activities for people disadvantaged by disability, special needs or illness and hope our visitors enjoy looking around this wonderful outdoor space."

Admission for the open garden event will be £5 for adults with free entrance for children.

The trust is also planning to hold a special anniversary celebration day for invited guests on July 3.

This will feature a fishing competition for anglers with disabilities followed by award presentations and an afternoon of entertainment by the Wolverhampton Ukulele Band.