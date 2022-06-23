Notification Settings

Car with five people inside in late-night M54 crash

One car with five people inside crashed on the M54 westbound in an overnight incident.

M54 stock image
Three fire engines, ambulance crews and West Mercia Police were called to reports of a crash on the stretch between Junctions 2 and 3 at Albrighton at 10.20pm.

Fire engines, a rescue tender and an operations officer from stations at Albrighton, Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington responded to the emergency call.

The fire crews found a crash involving a single vehicle with five occupants, but nobody trapped and crews made the vehicle electrically safe. The fire service stop message was received by fire control at 10.55pm.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been asked for comment.

