Car with five people inside in late-night M54 crash

M54 stock image

Three fire engines, ambulance crews and West Mercia Police were called to reports of a crash on the stretch between Junctions 2 and 3 at Albrighton at 10.20pm.

Fire engines, a rescue tender and an operations officer from stations at Albrighton, Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington responded to the emergency call.

The fire crews found a crash involving a single vehicle with five occupants, but nobody trapped and crews made the vehicle electrically safe. The fire service stop message was received by fire control at 10.55pm.