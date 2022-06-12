Notification Settings

Son of Polish airman chats to visitors at Cosford Air Show

By Sue AustinTelfordAlbrighton & CosfordPublished:

The son of a famous Polish pilot - Witold Lanowski - spent the day at RAF Cosford's airshow with a group working to honour Poland's veteran and highlight Polish societies in the UK.

Krys Lanowski third from right, with the 303 Jag Squad

Krys Lanowski praised the "303 Jag Squad" for its work with the Polish community.

He has written a book about his father's exploits.

Witold was born in 1915 and was in his 20s when he flew in the Second Word War.

Krys said his father fled from Poland to France at the beginning of the war serving in the French airforce before moving to Britain where he flew first for the 317 and then the 302 Squadron serving in A Flying Command.

"He may have flew the Tornado here.

"The Polish pilots were extremely brave and skillful."

"When his RAF days came to an end he went to America to fly some famous missions with the US AFF," Krys said.

Even when World War Two came to an end Witold continued to fly.

"He went to Katanga to fly there during the crisis there."

"He often talked about his time in World War Two and gave lectures about his exploits."

The 303 Jag Squad was set up to highlight Poland's UK community.

Retired police inspector, Simon Elder,said : "I became involved with the Polish community through my job and have been so lucky to meet and make friends with everyone."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

