Son of Polish airman chats to visitors at Cosford Air Show

Krys Lanowski third from right, with the 303 Jag Squad

Krys Lanowski praised the "303 Jag Squad" for its work with the Polish community.

He has written a book about his father's exploits.

Witold was born in 1915 and was in his 20s when he flew in the Second Word War.

Krys said his father fled from Poland to France at the beginning of the war serving in the French airforce before moving to Britain where he flew first for the 317 and then the 302 Squadron serving in A Flying Command.

"He may have flew the Tornado here.

"The Polish pilots were extremely brave and skillful."

"When his RAF days came to an end he went to America to fly some famous missions with the US AFF," Krys said.

Even when World War Two came to an end Witold continued to fly.

"He went to Katanga to fly there during the crisis there."

"He often talked about his time in World War Two and gave lectures about his exploits."

The 303 Jag Squad was set up to highlight Poland's UK community.