Mechanic keep the planes in the skies

Matthew Sayers 12, tries his hand at riveting

Behind the scenes the Mechanical Engineers ensure that the aircraft, from jets to helicopters, are all in tip top conditions.

And at the airshow young people got the change to learn more about engineering with a hands-on workshops.

Children were able to make their very on key ring, starting with a square piece of metal and turning it into their choice of plane.

Long queues built up with families keen to go home with a very special hand made keepsake. For many it was the first time they had used a tool to create something.

Sergeant Mark Hucker is a member of the Mechanical Engineering team at RAF Cosford.

Once RAF students have completed their basic training they come to us to learn basic handskills," he said.

"Manual dexterity is key to so many things in the RAF," he said.

"They learn how to handle things, get a feel for the materials and the tools that they will need for the trade."

"Without the Mechanical Engineers our aircraft would never get off the ground."

Matthew Sayers, 12, from Leicestershire tried his hand at riveting while waiting to make his key ring.