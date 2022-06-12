Notification Settings

Chinook one of the stars of the airshow

By Sue Austin

Taking part in air displays at weekend, being on standby for the front line in the week.

The Chinook display team members Paul Huyton and Danny Gilderson chat to the Athwal family
Members of the Chinook Display team were at RAF Cosford Air Show to give visitors a taste of what is involved in flying the twin rotor helicopter.

The team's appearance was only the third time it has been about to display since the Covid restrictions were lifted.

Unable to take part in the Queen's Jubilee Celebrations because the Chinook was having its "MOT" the team said it was great to be back in the spotlight.

Co-pilot Flight Lieutenant Paul Huyton said: "We volunteer to be part of the display team. But we do it alongside our normal roles.

"At weekends we could be at a display and in the week we will be ensuring we are ready to go to the front line, wherever that may be."

Also at Cosford was crewman, Sergeant Danny Gilderson.

He has logged up 1,200 hours flight time on the Chinook.

Tours have seen him in the Falklands and also assisting during the Whaley Bridge flooding crisis in 2019 showing the wide range of work the RAF Chinook gets involved in.

Among those visiting the Chinook static stand were Hardeep Athwal and his children, seven-year-old Makhan and five-year-old Arjun from Hollywood, Birmingham.

"It is great that the boys are now old enough to come along to the air show and enjoy everything here," he said.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

