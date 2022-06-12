Air Vice-Marshall praises Air Cadets

Air Vice-Marshal Simon Edwards with Air Cadet Kyron Brooks, 15 from Bridgnorth

Air Vice-Marshal, Simon Edwards, is normally based at the MOD in London, involved in strategy, international engagement and Astra - looking at the Air Force of the Future.

"I love the RAF Cosford Air Show as it is the way the RAF can engage with the public," he said.

"The RAF is a family and events like this are the way that all members of our family can come together and meet up with one another."

He spent a long time chatting to members of the Air Cadets.

"I was an Air Cadet myself at the age of 14 and I joined the Air Force at 18. Today, 32 years later, I am still enjoying what has been a wonderful career. I hope I can inspire the Air Cadets of today as they inspire me constantly."

Air Vice-Marshal Edwards said Air Cadets gave young people the chance to get involved in a wide range of things.

"It is not about recruiting young people, it it about inspiring them," he said.

Flying Officer Jon Smith from 63 Bridgnorth Squadron, said the cadets at the show included those from Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury, Cosford and Oswestry.

"Air cadets are aged from 12-20 and we have diplays here that include drills and ceremonials, immersive technology, flight simulation, a gliding simulator and a band.