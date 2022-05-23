RAF Cosford Air Show sold out of online tickets

Royal Air Force Cosford Air Show 2019. In Picture: RAF Red Arrows.

The Shropshire airfield, which hosts the last remaining RAF-organised air show, hasn’t been held since 2019 due to Covid restrictions.

And upon its return, the event has sold out more than two weeks in advance, with a small number of tickets still available through the RAF Museum.

Chris Wilson, RAF Cosford’s media officer said: "To have sold out of online tickets so quickly after a three-year Covid-enforced break is marvellous.

Royal Air Force Cosford Air Show 2019.

"The fact that so many people are having to make tough choices about how they spend their money this year and have put their faith in us by buying tickets is humbling.

"We are going to repay that faith by putting on another excellent show for aviation enthusiasts and families alike."

This year’s air show will see displays by the world-famous RAF Red Arrows, alongside aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the RAF Typhoon display team.

A Belgian Air Force F16 Viper and French Air Force Rafale are among the foreign participants and add to the fast jet displays.

Royal Air Force Cosford Air Show 2019. In Picture: Westland Apache

And the RAF’s 5th Generation F35B Lightning will also make its first appearance at this year’s air show.

Chris Wilson added: "The F35 is a real game changer for us.

"It’s the first time we have seen it at Cosford, and its announcement really got people talking."

Organisers were keen add that, as in recent years, the air show was an advance ticket-only event.

Marilyn Summers, the Air Show commercial Director, said: "If you haven’t got ticket, please don’t turn up on the day.