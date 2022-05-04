Scout group expanding after increase in members post-Covid

Albrighton Scouts celebrating their 80th anniversary

1st Albrighton Scout Group is just one of the groups that has seen an increase in members and inquiries from parents eager to see their children sign up.

Scout leader Richard Wild says they have opened another Beaver unit to cope with demand.

He believes the Albrighton group has seen a surge because parents realised that their children were missing out on experiences by being indoors for 18 months.

It comes as the county has seen a 30 per cent surge in four to 18-year-olds joining since lockdown restrictions lifted, compared to the 16 per cent nationally – the highest levels since the Second World War.

Richard, of the group based at the Den on Shaw Lane, Albrighton, said: "At the moment we've had to open another Beaver unit to cope with demand.

"This time last year when restrictions were lifted again, it felt like people were interested in coming to the Beavers, Cubs and Scouts.

"We've had quite a few parents keen to get their children involved because they've been involved themselves.

"The trick is now to keep maintaining it and to keep providing these opportunities that are fun and exciting."

Prior to the pandemic he said the committee had been advertising for new leaders as well as members, but now have a waiting list for both the Beavers and Cub sections.

He said that the increase is down to a domino effect where a child will come to a session, enjoy it and then spread the word to their friends.

Albrighton Scout Group has around 75 to 80 members across the group, with 16 adults and a committee of seven to eight people.

Albrighton Scouts, an outside den, 1956

They have planned a camping trip in June to Cannock Chase Camping and the Scout group have recently bought two boats which they will soon be getting on the water.

The group is continuing to renovate The Den which they hope will become self-sufficient and can be hired out to members of the local community.

Reflecting on his reasons for becoming a Scout leader, Richard said: "The main drive for me is when I was in the Scouts all the families were friends and by the time we were finished we were going on holidays as friends."