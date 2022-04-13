Vintage festival returning to county museum

The Vintage and Handmade Festival will be taking place at RAF Cosford next month

The Vintage and Handmade Festival is back at the Royal Air Force Museum at Cosford on May 7 and 8, celebrating music, fashion, design, and style through the decades.

The festival brings together vintage retailers and craft stalls with an exciting programme of music and family entertainment.

From the glamorous art-deco era of the 1920s, through to the bold colours and power suits of the 1980s, vintage fashion stalls are front and centre at the event.

Visitors can browse an extensive collection of iconic clothing and accessories, including hats, handbags, stockings and suspenders, perfect for vintage fans looking for a new addition to their wardrobe.

There will also be a host of stalls selling vintage homeware, memorabilia and collectibles.

In the Handmade Marquee visitors will find local creators showcasing and selling their handcrafted products, with some live demonstrations.

Items on offer include everything from pottery and metalwork, to jewellery, beeswax products, stained glass items and more.

There will be plenty of live music taking place over the festival weekend – from 20s and 30s show tunes to 40s swing and 60s and 70s pop.

A variety of vintage cars and caravans will also be on display alongside the museum's aircraft over the festival weekend.

Re-enactment groups will be engaging visitors with period settings, talks, demonstrations and displays.

Family friendly activities await the museum’s youngest visitors – including a vintage fairground with swing boats, chair o planes, coconut shy and high strike.

Youngsters can also step aboard the Hercules for stories about dragons, Norse gods and fairies from the storyteller, or dress up and take a souvenir picture in the vintage photo booth.

A pop-up beauty parlour with a team of beautifiers will be creating authentic vintage looks with both hair and makeup, with appointments are available to book on the day.

Festival goers can enjoy a unique gin tasting experience on board the VC10 aircraft with a 45-minute session hosted by experts from the Gin Jamboree.

Attendees will sample four gins and learn about the history of gin making.

There are four gin flights available both days, sessions cost £15 per person – for over 18s only.

Tickets must be booked in advance when people book their Vintage and Handmade Festival tickets online.

After perusing the vintage market and enjoying some of the weekend’s entertainment, visitors can also grab a bite to eat from the tasty line-up of street food vendors – with everything from Asian flavours to American style hot dogs, jacket potatoes and venison burgers, followed up by plenty of sweet treats, including ice creams, candyfloss and donuts.

The Vintage and Handmade Festival will open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, May 7 and 8.