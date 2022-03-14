Notification Settings

Royston Blythe and fellow gymgoers raise £3,000 for Ukraine refugees

By Paul JenkinsTelfordAlbrighton & Cosford

Regular customers at a fitness centre have raised more than £3,000 for Ukrainian refugee appeal.

Rich Woodman, kneeling, with Royston Blythe, centre, and Nick Malenko during one of the exercise sessions

Rich Woodman of RW Fitness in Albrighton has waived fees for classes in the last two weeks but asked people to pay a minimum donation instead towards the fund, and donated a sum himself.

And gymgoers celebrated their achievement with disco-inspired routines and a visit from a famous gust.

Royston Blythe, who runs hair salons in Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton and has appeared on the Real Housewives of Cheshire, is one of Rich's customers and led classes on Sunday and posed for photographs.

The day also consisted of clubbercise classes, which combine exercise with a "banging" soundtrack that can shed 600 calories in a session.

Rich said he was grateful not only to his loyal customer base but also to other companies in the area who had stepped in to support the Cosford Grange centre and partner company TinCan Comms in their charity efforts

He said: "We also have donation boxes for toiletries, warm clothes such as scarves and gloves and basic medication and haver filled four of those so it has been humbling to see such support.

"I am Royston's personal trainer. He is a top man, a great personality and it was nice he and the other customers could pop in to get together and do some classes whilst seeing what we had raised."

Albrighton & Cosford
Telford
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

