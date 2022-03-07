Fitness fanatics urged to sign up for charity challenge

Karen Baker, airbase team leader and critical care paramedic for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, is also a team captain for one of the challenge’s four distances.

The fundraiser is part of the charity's Air30 30th anniversary celebrations and participants can choose between one of four challenges, ranging from 27 to 121 miles.

The mileage represents the distances between the pre-hospital emergency service’s three airbases at Tatenhill Airfield in Staffordshire, RAF Cosford in Shropshire and Strensham Services by the M5 in Worcestershire.

Supporters can take part as an individual or in a group and can choose to run, jog, walk, swim or cycle.

Once they start, they have 30 days to complete the activity.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and marketing for the charity, said: "Our Airbase Challenge has already attracted dozens of individual participants and several teams, more than we had signed up at this same point last year, but we would love to see more people register to take part.

"Last year more than 400 people completed our inaugural challenge, collectively raising more than £65,000 for our charity, which funded 67 life-saving missions and helped save countless lives.

"We want to beat this total this year, so would urge those interested to sign up.

"This is a great way for anyone looking for a new challenge and a way to keep fit, while raising funds to enable us to continue with our life-saving missions."

Anyone who enters the Airbase Challenge is assigned a team captain, a member of charity's aircrew, whose job it is to keep them motivated and provide support while they are on their fundraising journey.

Signing up costs just £5 for individuals or £10 for a group of up to four people.

Individuals who raise £75 in sponsorship, or £100 as a team, will receive a commemorative medal.

The Airbase Challenge ends on May 31 with the final day for signing up on May 1.