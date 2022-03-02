M54 weekend closures to continue throughout March as repair work nears completion

The closures continue this month

National Highways has said its concrete repair programme on the M54 – costing £2.5m – is entering the final phase of work.

Work will be taking place on sections of the route every weekend throughout March – meaning full closures of stretches of the road from 8pm on Fridays through to 6am on Mondays.

The agency said the weekend closures are needed to allow the concrete time to set to the required strength.

Diversion routes will be in place for the work which starts with an eastbound stretch of road at Junction 4 for Telford Services and Shifnal, on Friday.

It will be followed by work on the eastbound land between Junction 3 for Albrighton and Cosford and Junction 2 for Wolverhampton – from March 11 to 14, a full closure of the eastbound carriageway between the slip roads on Junction Two from March 18 to 21, and at Junctions 2 and 4 eastbound from March 25 to 28.

National Highways project manager, Heidi Carroll said: “The M54 is a key part of the Midlands motorway network and this is essential repair work that will ensure motorists have safe, reliable and smooth journeys for many years to come.

“Concrete roads have served the country well since they were first built half a century ago. They have proved tough and durable over the years, helping every day for work journeys and home deliveries, visits to friends and family, holidays, and the movement of the goods and services that we all depend on.”

Concrete roads make up almost 400 miles – four per cent – of England’s motorway and major A-road network.

Mostly found along the eastern side of the country, in the North East, Yorkshire, East Anglia and the South East, there are also some smaller stretches in other parts of England.

They were built largely in the 1960s and 1970s.

Full list of closures

Friday, March 4 to Monday, March 7: Weekend closure of the M54 eastbound between the Junction 4 entry and exit slip roads from Friday 8pm to Monday 6am. Traffic will be diverted up and over the junction via the slip roads.

Friday, March 11 to Monday, March 14: Weekend closure of the M54 eastbound between Junctions 3 and 2 from Friday 8pm to Monday 6am. Traffic will be diverted up and over the junction via the slip roads.

Friday, March 18, to Monday, March 21: Full closure of the eastbound carriageway at Junction 2 between the slip roads. A diversion route will be in place.