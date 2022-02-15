Oswestry company steps forward to help air ambulance charity

Pam Hodgetts, corporate partnerships manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and Neal Hooper, managing director of Aico Ltd explore the grounds of the new airbase and headquarters facility.

Now a company has stepped forward to fund a memorial garden at emergency service's new base on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border where loved ones can be remembered.

Oswestry based Aico pioneers home life safety products, and its managing director Neal Hooper said they are proud to be partnering with the charity and funding the memorial garden.

Mr Hooper said: "Knowing the vital work the charity carries out, it is important that businesses support this charity, and help save lives.”

Pam Hodgetts, corporate partnerships manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “From the very beginning of our partnership with Aico Ltd., the fire protection firm has proved it is truly in the business of saving lives.

“In addition to Aico providing its staff with membership to our Lifesaving Lottery scheme, it’s funding a safe space for our visitors to enjoy the scenery surrounding our new facility.”

The state of the art new headquarters building has been designed to help secure the future of the charity’s pre-hospital emergency service.

It will include space for two of the charity’s three helicopters, with two helipads and space for the service’s rapid response vehicles.

In addition, the bespoke build will host a clinical training and simulation centre, research and development facilities, charity offices, and a warehouse for charity vehicles and storage.

There will also be space to host fundraising events, meetings and the grounds will include two scenic gardens.

To embrace its rural surroundings, the facility has been designed to sit behind areas of woodland and forest, and will also include two gardens, including one open to the public as a memorial garden.