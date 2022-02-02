Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fund launched to help pay vet bills for poorly blind kitten found under a barbecue

By Lisa O'BrienTelfordAlbrighton & CosfordPublished:

A 'trust fund' is being set up to pay for veterinary care for a young kitten who is blind and who was found cowering under a barbecue.

Debbie Brookes-Hemans with Nelson the kitten
Debbie Brookes-Hemans with Nelson the kitten

The cat, who has been named Nelson, was discovered in a communal garden in Walsall and has now been taken into the care of Debbie Brookes-Hemans at Kats Cradle.

Mother-of-three Debbie, aged 51, set up Kats Cradle from her home in Coven in 2007 and now also rents a cattery near Albrighton.

She is supported in her work of helping animals by a network of 13 volunteer foster carers, including people from Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire.

The ginger and white kitten is in need of a loving home

Debbie said: "Nelson arrived two weeks ago after being found by a woman in Walsall.

"He was about eight weeks old at that time and we took him to The 387 Vets [at] The West Midlands Cat Clinic in Great Wyrley for treatment.

"We were told that whoever had owned him at the time had failed to seek veterinary attention for the kitten after he contracted cat flu.

"The infection set in but there was too much damage and he is blind.

"He is being treated for an ulcer and, although we may eventually look for a home for him, at the moment we are trying to set up a trust fund for his care as he will need ongoing treatment.

"He has obviously been born inside as he is very friendly but needs a lot of veterinary care.

"We now hope to raise £1,000 to pay for all his check-ups and ongoing treatment.

"People can donate via Pay Pal to kats-cradle@outlook.com or call me on 07944105033 for other means of payment."

Albrighton & Cosford
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News