New special school approved near Albrighton

Poole Meadow, Albrighton. Pic: Google Street View.

Up to 65 jobs are set to be created at the new school, just outside Albrighton, which will accommodate 18 children.

Witherslack Group, which put forward the plans, said the scheme would help meet an identified need for more special educational needs (SEN) school places in the east of the county.

The application was supported by Albrighton Parish Council, and Shropshire Council planning officers have now granted approval for the change of use of the property.

The seven-bed house, Poole Meadow, sits in 15.5 acres of grounds off Beamish Lane and was on the market for £1.8 million before being purchased by the group, which operates nearly 50 special schools, children’s homes and vocational training centres across England.

Under the approved plans, the house will be extended and re-configured to create classrooms, meeting rooms, offices and a cafeteria.

Existing outbuildings will be demolished and replaced with three residential homes, one housing eight children and the other two housing five children each.

A multi-use games area (MUGA) and staff and visitor car park will also be created on the site.

Albrighton Parish Council voiced its support for the plans, saying the school would be “an important educational facility”.

Councillor Nigel Lumby, who represents Albrighton on Shropshire Council and sits on the parish council, also backed the scheme.

He said: “I support this application as a good use of the property and building to assist children with special needs as residents giving them the quietness and tranquillity they require.

“As such the site is well suited away from the heart of Albrighton.

“The unit will provide job opportunities for the residents of Albrighton and is within cycling distance.”

The application received no objections.

The school will be open to youngsters with learning difficulties, social, emotional and mental health needs, and speech, language and communication needs.

In a statement submitted with the application, the planning agent Berrys said Poole Meadow had been selected as an appropriate site for a new SEN school due to its rural location.

The site lies in ‘open countryside’ in planning terms and is in the West Midlands Green Belt. Both of these factors normally mean new developments are resisted.

However the statement from Berrys said “no adverse impacts have been identified as arising from the proposed use of the site”.