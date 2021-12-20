RAF veterans enjoy Christmas lunch at air base

RAF Cosford hosted an OAP christmas dinner party for the locals living in Albrighton, the nearby village. The event was hosted by RAF Cosford GD flight, and catered by trainees and permanent staff.

The festive fun was supported by the RAF Benevolent Fund, the RAF’s leading welfare charity, which provided a grant of £500 towards the cost of the event.

The lunch was hosted at RAF Cosford, with the occasion fittingly named ‘Operation Christmas’.

Around 100 guests were treated to a three-course lunch in the Props Mess served by uniformed personnel followed by entertainment.

Squadron Leader Chris Wilson of RAF Cosford said they were delighted to be able to host the event – which came after the cancellation of last year's.

He said: "It was wonderful to be able to host older members of our community, many of whom were veterans, for a Christmas lunch at Cosford this year.

"After having to cancel 2021’s lunch due to Covid-19, and deliver hampers to people’s doors instead, it was important to us to be able to do something on the station again. We are immensely grateful for the fund’s support in helping us to do this.”

The RAF Benevolent Fund supports serving RAF personnel, veterans, and their families, providing financial, emotional and practical assistance.

In 2020 alone, the Fund spent £187,000 supporting 70 RAF veterans in Shropshire.