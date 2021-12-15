Search for missing Shropshire schoolchildren believed to have boarded train together

Adam and Veronika are thought to have gone missing together

Police are looking for information regarding two youngsters, aged 14 and 15, who they believe travelled to north Wales.

Adam, 14 from Albrighton, and Veronika, 15, from Telford, are believed to have boarded a train from Shrewsbury on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said it is believed they have travelled to the north Wales area, possibly to Rhyl or Llandudno.

Adam was last seen wearing tracksuit bottoms, a Wolverhampton hockey club hoody with initials AR printed on it and a black rain jacket.

Veronika was last seen wearing her school uniform of black trousers, black jumper and a gold, green and black tie.