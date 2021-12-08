Police appeal after robbery in Tong

Tong

At around 9.45pm on Saturday (December 4) officers received a report of a robbery at a petrol station on Newport Road.

A white transit van, reported stolen from the Oakengates area earlier in the evening, and a black VW Golf were involved.

Number plates were also reported stolen from the car park of a business premises in Central Park.

The Golf parked near the petrol station while the van pulled into the forecourt, two suspects got out and vandalised an ATM.

The owner of the premises was threatened by a third suspect but no injuries were reported.

A quantity of cash was reported stolen.

The van was abandoned nearby and the golf was driven away, travelling south on the M6.

Officers are asking anyone to get in touch who may have seen or captured on dash cam a white transit van or black VW Golf in the area around the time of the incident.