Shropshire students looking to future after top marks at University of Worcester

Isabelle Collingridge

Isabelle Collingridge, Eloise Wilson and Jennifer Wilmott are among around 3,000 graduands from the University of Worcester who will graduate in the historic Worcester Cathedral next week.

Isabelle, from Albrighton, achieved her first in Creative Writing and Screenwriting.

“I’m so pleased with my results and proud of the work that I submitted,” she said. “I was genuinely passionate about what I was writing and although it was hard work, I couldn’t be happier with the outcome.”

Isabelle, a former student at Shrewsbury Sixth Form College, added: “My ultimate goal is to work in the TV and Film Industry, or maybe in publishing, anything where I can be creative. I’m currently working as a freelance script reader and hoping to work my way up the ladder of the screenwriting world.”

Eloise Wilson, also a former student at Shrewsbury Sixth Form, gained her degree in Psychology with Criminology and said she was thrilled to have achieved top marks.

Eloise Wilson

“I couldn’t quite believe the awards confirmation letter, I thought they might have made a mistake,” said the 21-year-old, from Church Stretton. “But it was such a relief to know all the hours of hard work had paid off and I couldn’t have been happier to achieve a First Class Honours.”

Eloise is currently working as a mental health support worker and hopes one day to go travelling.

Jennifer Wilmott, from Church Aston, is graduating with First Class Honours in Paramedic Science.

The 21-year-old former Thomas Telford School pupil said: “I believed I could, so I did.”

Jennifer was one of a number of the university’s students who put themselves forward to work on the frontline at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jennifer Wilmott

“I balanced full-time university work with the pressures of working on the frontline for the last two years of my degree,” she said. “Despite the fact that this was a daunting experience at first, I believe this has pushed me to become a stronger paramedic due to gaining more experience and confidence working throughout a global pandemic.”

Jennifer will begin work this month with West Midlands Ambulance Service and hopes one day to go on to become a GP.

Deputy Vice Chancellor and Provost, Professor Sarah Greer, said: “The class of 2021 showed remarkable resilience and determination in the face of some unprecedented challenges during their studies, due to very difficult external circumstances. They have all done so well in earning a degree from Worcester, through their hard work, perseverance and dedication.

"This should stand them in good stead as they move into their chosen careers. Our students who earned a First Class Honours should feel particularly proud of themselves – it is an outstanding achievement.