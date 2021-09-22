Shropshire young reporters honoured in Captain Tom Moore's book

Eva Spickernell (left) and friend Manon McAllister with a picture of the late Captain Tom

Eva Spickernell and Manon McAllister set up and ran their own weekly newspaper from their village of Beckbury, near Albrighton, last year - Happy News - and filled it with positive news stories from Shropshire and across the world.

As Eva and Manon have now gone to secondary school, they are too busy to run the paper any longer, but their community spirit came to the attention of the family of the late Captain Sir Thomas Moore - better known as Captain Tom.

A new book One Hundred Reasons To Hope features 100 stories from around the country that gave people hope through a dark time in the country's history. The book shines a light on inspiring stories of courage and community, everyday kindness and perseverance.

Eva's mum Samantha said: "Eva and Manon were very excited about the whole event. They got to meet some of the other people who were featured in the book, and we got to walk in Captain Tom's footsteps.

"They got to chat with Captain Tom's family, and hear about what he was like, and his hopes for the future."

The book was published earlier this month, and £1 from every sale goes to the Captain Tom Moore Foundation which supports causes that were close to Captain Tom's heart and remain dear to his family, including tackling loneliness and championing education and equality.

Captain Tom once said: "For all those people who are finding it difficult at the moment: the sun will shine on you again and the clouds will go away."