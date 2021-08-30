Thousands of pounds worth of sunglasses stolen from Albrighton business

Police are appealing for information after a business on Station Road, Albrighton, was burgled in the early hours of Saturday.

The property had its front door glass smashed in and police said "several thousand pounds worth of designer sunglasses" were stolen from the address.

Sam Newbrook, PCSO, Shifnal and Albrighton Safer Neighbourhood Team, said they are appealing for information from the public.

"We are appealing to the community of Albrighton for information and or CCTV footage following a burglary at a business on Station Road," he said.

"The burglary happened between 00:01 and 02:50 the morning of 28th August 2021.

"The offender or offenders forced entry to the premises by breaking the glass on the front door.

"Several thousand pounds worth of designer sunglasses were stolen from the address. We currently do not have any descriptions of the offenders.

"Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact us online, quoting incident number 00069 of the 28082021."