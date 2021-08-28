Inspiring Diane taking part in Miss British Isles finals representing Shropshire

Diane Podmore from Albrighton is representing Shropshire in the Miss British Isles competition on September 2

Diane Podmore, from Albrighton, entered the Miss British Isles competition after being a carer for her severely ill husband for 14 years, who passed away last March, and wanting to bring a little light back to her life.

Diane is now in the final of the competition at Chester Racecourse on Thursday, September 2 where she will compete with 50 other finalists for the Miss British Isles title.

Diane Podmore from Albrighton has been chosen to represent Shropshire in Classic Miss British Isles

The 62 year-old has been fundraising for Breast Cancer Now for years alongside being a full time carer, and said she just wanted to do something that was for her for the first time in a while.

"I entered online when I saw the competition to do something for myself really," Diane explained. "One of my daughters pushed me to go for it. Then I got through to the final and won the Shropshire area – it's been so nice.

"It's nice to have something for me for a change because it's been such a long time I did anything like this.

"I have the title Classic Miss Shropshire and on September 2 I will be going for Classic Miss British Isles in the national competition."

Diane's hobbies include raising money every year for Breast Cancer Now and she is also an active member of the Albrighton Fayre Committee. Her last job was working in the village library.

She also used to work as a carer in local care homes but in the last 14 years she became a carer for her husband who was severely ill, she cared for him until he passed away last March. She is now retired.

Diane is well known and loved in the Albrighton community and is part of many committees and groups in the village.

She said: "I have collected bras the past few years to donate to those in need and all the money raised goes to Breast Cancer Research. There is now a permanent bra collection bank in the library in Albrighton for anyone who needs one.

"I am 62 years-old and I cared for my husband for 14 years and since he passed away I have had time to focus on myself more so than I would have before. I also have epilepsy which is a constant struggle, but I'm a fighter, it's what I do."