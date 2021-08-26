Former Spitfire engine repairer from Albrighton celebrates 100th birthday

Sidney Lenthall turned 100 on Monday

Sidney Lenthall, a resident at Rubens care home near Newport, reached a huge milestone this week as he turned 100 years old on Monday.

Sidney, also known to many as just 'Sid', was born in Tibshelf, Derbyshire on August 23, 1911.

He was married to Joan and had a son called John, both of whom sadly passed away some time ago. His daughter-in-law Heather has been of great support to him over the years, and Sidney has two grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Sidney was an engine fitter at RAF Cosford for some time and fondly remembers his days repairing Spitfire engines – his favourite plane. He was called up to the Royal Navy in 1944 in the rank of petty officer.

Angie Vann, from the care home, said: "Sid was very involved, until quite recently, in amateur dramatics in Albrighton and very much enjoyed taking part in musicals.

"He still very much likes to sing and makes up his own songs! His friends from the group came and treated him to a concert in the garden of the Rubens Care Home on Sunday, where he now lives.

"He celebrated his birthday at the Rubens and had a special garden visit from an officer from the RAF and an officer from the navy in recognition of his service to them."