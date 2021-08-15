Motor home's wing mirror ripped off near Albrighton

The vehicle was parked at an address in Beckbury when it's wing mirror was removed using force, police said.

Sam Newbrook, PCSO from the Shifnal and Albrighton Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We are looking into a incident where unknown person(s) have used force to rip a wing mirror of a vehicle.

"The Fiat Motor Home was parked in Lawton Close, Beckbury when it was damaged in between the late evening of August 13 into the early hours of August 14.

"If you have information about the damage please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00289 I 14082021.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

"For more information please contact your Safer Neighbourhood Team on sa.snt@westmercia.pnn.police.uk.