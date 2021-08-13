Runway race returns on bank holiday weekend at RAF Cosford Museum

The Spitfire 10k at the RAF Museum Cosford

Taking place on Sunday, August 29, the 10-kilometer race will take-off with a loop around the museum and even includes a sprint up and down the runway and getting up close to historic aircraft.

It will be ready, steady, scramble at 10am sharp as the race begins with a dash around the museum grounds, passing by iconic aircraft including the VC10, Hercules and Nimrod, before runners make their way onto the airfield at RAF Cosford.

Participants will enjoy a scenic route around the military airfield, taking them past several historic landmarks along the way including wartime hangars, an air traffic control tower and the race wouldn’t be complete without a sprint down the runway.

Then it’s back onto the museum site to cross the finish line where runners will be rewarded with a bespoke 2021 Spitfire 10k medal, a well-earned memento of their day.

The Spitfire 10k is held in memory of RAF Battle of Britain personnel. All runners will each receive a roll of honour card containing the name of a Battle of Britain pilot or crew member to wear with their race number, sharing the story of those who served in this pivotal aerial campaign with a new generation.

RAF Museum Public Events Manager, Ulrike Stuebner said: "It’s great to have the physical race back at the museum this year. We received brilliant support and participation for the virtual race in 2020, but there is nothing like the thrill of running down the runway on an active RAF base, it’s such a unique experience.

"One of the most popular elements of the race is the Roll of Honour cards. It’s wonderful to see runners researching the incredible life of ‘their’ pilot or crew member and sharing these stories with family, friends and even on social media.

"We encourage people to get involved and keep their memory alive, sharing RAF stories is what the museum is all about."