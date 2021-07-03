England fans in Midlands delighted at Euro 2020 4-0 quarter-final win - in pictures

Ecstatic fans are dreaming of a date with Denmark in the semi-finals on Wednesday, July 7 after the win in Rome.
Pubs across the region were full of fans who started the evening full of anticipation and ended it in full voice, celebrating an emphatic win which leaves England a game away from its first ever European Championship final.
The evening started with fans finding their tables and getting ready, with many wearing England shirts and pubs providing plenty of England flags and bunting.
At the Claregate in Tettenhall and the Crown in Albrighton, families and friends were watching the Czech Republic vs Denmark game and looking forward to the 8pm kick off, with many predicting an England win.
Chris Whitehouse from Dudley said he didn’t expect it to be a difficult match.
The 60-year-old said: “I thought Ukraine were very ordinary in the last match and although they won, I don’t have too many worries tonight.
“The expectation is unbelievable now for England as I think we’re all looking ahead to the next match and while we shouldn’t underestimate them, I think we’ll win handily tonight."
Ronnie Owen from Pendeford was at the Claregate with a number of friends and family to watch the match and the 45-year-old said he was excited about the game.
He said: “We’re looking good and playing well and I think we’ll do the business tonight.
“I think it’s finally coming home after all these years and I see us winning 2-1 tonight.”
Gemma and Stuart Riley from Bilbrook were settling down to watch the game at the Crown in Bilbrook and were both confident of England winning.
Gemma, 39, said: “I’m nervous about the game, but I think England will win tonight.
“I’m not a huge football fan, but this tournament has got me interested and I’m looking forward to the game.”
Stuart, 35, said: “I hope they play a lot better than they have been as we keep labouring in the pitch.
“This should be an easy game for us and I think we’ll make the semi-finals, so then I can have a few beers and enjoy myself!”
The Dog and Gun in Tettenhall and the Royal Oak in Wolverhampton had fans in to watch game, with full social distancing restrictions in place, and they sprang to life as the goals rained in for England.
It was a celebratory atmosphere at the final whistle, with many supporters happy to see England win and stunned at the size of the victory.
Paul Hopley from Chapel Ash had watched the game among 130 people at the Royal Oak and said he was ecstatic at the win.
The 46-year-old said: “It’s absolutely brilliant to see England win and I can’t believe they won so convincingly as I actually thought we were going to lose.
“I’m looking forward to the semi-final as it’ll be a challenge against Denmark, but we’ve won this one, so why can’t we go all the way.”