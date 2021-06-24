Homes plan rejected by councillors

Shropshire Council's planning committee rejected the plan

Shropshire Homes had put forward proposals to develop a plot of land in Albrighton, currently used as an extended garden to the property Whiteacres, off High Street.

The plans included three one-bed bungalows, four two-bed apartments and 11 larger four and five-bed houses.

Shropshire Council’s Southern Planning Committee rejected the application at a meeting on Tuesday, going against a recommendation from planning officers to grant approval.

The land is allocated for up to 20 properties in Shropshire Council’s current development plan, which says any development should deliver “housing that is capable of occupation by people of retirement age”.

Councillors said the plans did not go far enough to address this requirement, with further concerns raised around the proposed access through Garridge Close, ecological damage and loss of trees.

Objector Maggie Brewin addressed the committee on behalf of Garridge Close residents.

She said: “We truly believe that Garridge Close can’t accommodate the additional traffic which will result from this development.”

She said pedestrians would be put at risk by the extra vehicle movements, particularly on the part of Garridge Close which has no footpath.

Colin Noakes, representing Albrighton Parish Council, also spoke against the development. He said: “This is not what Albrighton needs.

“There are already large homes being built elsewhere in the village.

“This proposal appears cramped and is over-development of this site.”

The planning officers’ report said that while the plans were “unfortunate” they did comply with the requirement in the development plan, that “a proportion” of homes on the site be smaller retirement properties.

But Mr Noakes criticised the policy as being “poorly written and ambiguous”.

He added: “This site offers a prime opportunity to bring forward a scheme that primarily provides for elderly residents.

“It has got pedestrian access to the village facilities, and smaller units would have less of a built footprint, providing for a greener and more spacious development – and perhaps save some trees.

“The parish council would respectfully ask members that the needs of the residents are put before the profits of the developers, and this application is refused.”

This plea was echoed by Councillor Nigel Lumby, ward member for Albrighton, who said the concerns over the lack of older people’s housing, road safety, traffic and ecology tipped the balance against the plans.

Howard Thomas, agent to the applicant, argued that the larger homes were also capable of being lived in by older people, either independently or with younger relatives, adding that all properties would be built to ‘Lifetime Homes Standards’ and could be adapted for disabled access.

The committee voted to reject the application, with eight votes in favour of refusal and two abstentions.

Councillor Richard Marshall said: “I think the comment that the older people can move in with the young families in the four or five bedroom homes does not actually address the issue, it brushes it under the carpet.