England v Scotland clash a big ‘draw’ for pubs as fans party

The Euros clash between England and Scotland was also one of the most-watched TV moments of the year, with more than 12 million expected to have tuned in.

But many also headed to pubs around the region to watch the game.

Ian Ball and Kev Salt from were watching the game at The Royal in Albrighton

The Old Bush and The Royal in Albrighton were among many providing a place for England and Scotland supporters to enjoy a drink and enjoy the game.

The beer garden of the Old Bush had table service and was awash with flags of all the competing countries, while The Royal had England flags throughout the venue.

Ian Ball, from Albrighton, was at the Royal to watch the game with a few friends and said he was happy to be at his local pub again.

“It’s fantastic to be back here watching the game after so long as it’s my local and somewhere really familiar to me,” he said.

Kev Salt was also feeling very positive, with the 41-year-old from Albrighton saying: “It’s great to be here as well, as this is a pub I like because it has a good range of beer and you can see the game wherever you sit, so it’s great to be here.”

It was a positive night for the bar staff as well, with most being kept busy with table service.

Martin Evans, who works behind the bar at the Royal, said it was positive to see so many people back in the pub after so long.

He said: “I’m really happy to see people back here as we’ve had such a long period without being able to open, and the game is a great boost for us. This is the busiest night of the year for us.”

At the Old Bush, fans from both countries were sat outside watching the game, with the atmosphere lively, but friendly.

Dan Crighton and Callum Brunton at the Old Bush, Albrighton.

However it was a frustrating night for England fans as their team were held to a 0-0 draw by the Scots.

Meanwhile, thousands of Scots descended on London, most without tickets.

Many headed to Leicester Square or Hyde Park, wearing their country’s shirts, flags and kilts and chanting, singing and playing bagpipes.

Jack Griffiths and Mike Jones, from Albrighton, at The Royal

The much-anticipated match, the 115th in international football’s oldest rivalry, was the first time the two sides have met in a major tournament since Euro 96, when Paul Gascoigne’s famous goal helped seal a 2-0 win.

Scotland fan Rab Foulis said supporters were “bringing a party atmosphere” to the city and “helping London’s economy”.

Speaking near Kings Cross, Mr Foulis said he had been waiting 23 years since wanting to go to the 1998 World Cup in France, where Scotland played their last major tournament but his wife did not let him.

Ecstatic that his new wife has allowed him to go to the Euros, he said: “We waited 23 years. Everybody’s throwing a party atmosphere. We’ve all had double vaccinations and we’re saying, you know what, why is Britain as a country still holding the economy back? So we’re here and we’re helping London’s economy.”

Speaking in the pouring rain, Charlotte Gammie, 27, from Dundee said: “I think we’d literally come out in the rain, snow, sleet, anything. I think it actually proves how much we obviously all want this.”

Scotland supporter Gordon Mackey, from Dunblane, said: “I’m a big fan and it’s been a long time actually, I think the last time I enjoyed this was 1990 and watched Scotland lose to Costa Rica and there was just as much excitement. We thought we were going to win the World Cup but today could be the same, so it’s always good to enjoy the party before.”