Britain's best home bar competition launched after 2020's Shropshire winner

Lee Morris from Albrighton

In 2020 Lee Morris from Albrighton won a year's supply of free beer thanks to his back garden pub he called The Albert Arms.

Following his success, Liberty Games has started the search for this year’s winner of Britain’s Best Home Bar.

From classic pubs to Tiki-inspired bars, the games retailer is searching for the best home bar creations.

The winner will receive a subscription for a year’s supply of beer, which includes several different brands and craft beers. Every month the winner will receive a box of beer totalling a yearly cost of £300.

Stuart Kerr, technical director at Liberty Games, said: “Last year’s search for Britain’s best home bar was incredibly successful, with more than 350 entries showing Britain’s creativity during lockdown.

"2020’s winner, Lee, had an incredible home bar set up which included pool tables, draft beer on tap as well as a drum kit and seating for guests to enjoy.

"You could see how much effort that went into the bar and it reminded us of an old classic pub, which was why Lee was the lucky winner of a year's supply of beer, as well as being crowned as having Britain's best home bar.

"The judges are looking for innovative home bar set ups, from garden sheds transformed during lockdown or just your own corner that you like to sit and enjoy an evening drink. We’re looking forward to seeing all the incredible entries from across Britain this year.”