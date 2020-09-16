Salute to heroes of Battle of Britain in RAF Cosford Spitfire flypast - with video

Station commander Gareth Bryant saluted for the flypast, which was to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the battle.

The moment was captured by senior air craftsman and RAF photographer Sam Dale.

Under normal circumstances, the RAF Museum at Cosford puts on a big activity day including re-enactments, dancing and dressing up in 1940s regalia. But due to Covid-19 restrictions, proceedings had to be scaled back this year.

Watch video of the Spitfire flypast shot by Mick Lockley, from Perton, Wolverhampton:

Battle of Britain Spitfire at Cosford today 15/9/20

The Battle of Britain took place from July to September in 1940, as RAF pilots and aircrew defended Britain. More than 500 lives were lost during the battle, which has been recognised as the first major campaign to be fought entirely by air forces.

Home to the world’s oldest Spitfire, the Cosford museum houses both British and German aircraft from the Battle of Britain era. Its aircraft the RAF’s frontline fighters, the Spitfire, Hurricane, Gladiator and Defiant are face to face with their German rivals the Me 109 and Ju88.

Earlier this year the RAF Museum launched the Hurricane 80K Challenge, a virtual race commemorating 80 years since the Battle of Britain. Participants had exactly 80 days to complete 80K and be rewarded with a bespoke challenge medal, with proceeds going to the RAF Museum.

