Shropshire fire crews tackle M54 embankment blaze
Fire crews used water to tackle an embankment fire near the M54. Flames and smoke affected the eastbound side between junction three at Tong and junction two at Coven.
Crews from Albrighton, Telford, Tweedale and Wellington plus an operations officer attended at about 12.30pm on Thursday. They left the scene at 1pm.
Shropshire fire & Rescue Service also put out a camp fire discovered, in Randlay Wood, Darliston, in Randlay, at about 8.45am on Thursday.
