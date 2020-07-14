Woman dies after medical emergency on Shropshire/Staffordshire border

An air ambulance, two land ambulances and a car were sent to at an address on Long Street in Wheaton Aston, north of Cosford, at about 11.35am on Friday.

Paramedics treated a woman who was found in critical condition before taking her via land ambulance on blue lights and sirens to New Cross Hospital where she later died.

Staffordshire Police were in attendance and are not treating the death as suspicious.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer, and the Midlands Air Ambulance was also called from Cosford.

A spokeswoman from Staffordshire Police said: "Just before midday on Friday, July 10, officers attended an address on Long Street, Wheaton Aston, where a woman was found in a critical condition.

"She was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

"There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner."

A spokeswoman from WMAS said: "We were called at 11:36am to reports of a medical emergency at an address on Long Street, Wheaton Aston.

"The Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, two land ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival, crews found a woman in a critical condition.

"Staff worked quickly to administer advanced life support on scene and on route to hospital.

"She was conveyed by land on blue lights and sirens to New Cross Hospital."