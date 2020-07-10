Woman taken to hospital after Albrighton crash

Emergency services were called to the scene at Station Road, Albrighton, at around 2.15pm today where the two drivers involved in the crash, a man and a woman, were treated for injuries.

No one was trapped in the vehicles but a petrol spillage and debris were cleared up by the fire service.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance service said: "We were called at 2:13pm to reports of a two vehicle RTC on Station Road in Albrighton.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene. Crews treated a woman, who was the driver of one of the vehicles, for injuries not believed to be serious before taking her to New Cross Hospital for further treatment.

"The driver of the second vehicle, a man, was treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene."