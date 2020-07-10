Woman hospitalised after medical emergency on Shropshire border

An air ambulance and multiple land ambulances could be seen at an address on Long Street in Wheaton Aston, north of Cosford, at about 11.35am today.

Paramedics treated a woman who was found in critical condition before taking her via land ambulance on blue lights and sirens to New Cross Hospital for further treatment.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer, and the Midlands Air Ambulance was also called from Cosford.

Police were also at the scene.

A spokeswoman from WMAS said: "We were called at 11:36am to reports of a medical emergency at an address on Long Street, Wheaton Aston.

"The Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, two land ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival, crews found a woman in a critical condition.

"Staff worked quickly to administer advanced life support on scene and on route to hospital.

"She was conveyed by land on blue lights and sirens to New Cross Hospital for further treatment.”

Police have been contacted but it is currently unknown whether Staffordshire Police or West Mercia Police attended the incident.