Gardener celebrates competition win

Residents of Bradford Estates were invited to enter the Garden Challenge Cup, which has sat on the shelves at the Estate Office since 1992 until its managing director Viscount Alexander Newport reinstated the competition this year.

The winner of the competition is estate’s tenant, Vince Derry, from Burlington, who will now have his name engraved on the cup, as well as winning £200.

“It is a privilege and an honour to be part of the Estate’s history,” said Mr Derry. “I have been working incredibly hard on my garden this year and set myself very high standards.”

The highlight of Mr Derry’s garden is his borders which contain a variety of annuals and perennials.

“I pride myself in making sure the colour, textures and the height are just right,” said Mr Derry.

A joint second prize to Pauline Moore and Robert Humpage, after Bradford Estate’s’ Head Gardener, Matthew Kent, judged all the gardens individually.

“The standard of all the gardens was extremely high,” said Mr Kent. “I was extremely impressed by how much effort all those who entered had made.”

The cup was originally awarded by Lord Newport's grandfather, the 6th Earl of Bradford, in 1952 to employees on the Estate.

Engraved on the 70-year-old cup itself are all the former winners of the competition, and Mr Derry’s name will now be added.

Lord Newport said: “It was great to see so many residents taking part in the gardening competition.

“With the lockdown, people have had more time to spend in their homes and we were delighted to bring back this traditional competition and celebrate the lovely gardens all over the estate, from Blymhill to Weston-under-Lizard and Tong Norton. Congratulations to Vince, and we look forward to holding the competition again next year.”