Green-fingered charity welcomes vulnerable Albrighton members back

The Albrighton Trust has opened its doors to its garden buddies groups which have not been able to work in the charity's sensory gardens since lockdown.

Providing educational and recreational activities for people disadvantaged by physical and learning disabilties, the charity has kept in touch with all of its members by hosting group Zoom meetings each week.

Throughout the lockdown period, garden buddies also received garden boxes from the charity which included seeds and accessories enabling them to carry on gardening and growing while at home.

The trust also included personal items in their care packages to keep spirits high.

Harry Cope

Stephen Jimson, assistant manager, said: "The garden buddies have been sending in photographs to show how their plants have been growing.

"We also set up a shared dropbox folder so everyone could see how their friends plants are growing.

"The weekly virtual meetings have been a wonderful way for everyone to stay in touch with friends and know that they are all safe, but you can't beat meeting face-to-face.

"We've re-introduced the gardening sessions ensuring that no more than six people are working together outside and keeping a safe distance apart in line with current government guidelines."