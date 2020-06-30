Homemade Albrighton boozer reaches national competition ahead of pubs reopening

But one self-made landlord that may not rush back with fellow publicans is Lee Morris of Albrighton.

The 46-year-old has decked his garden shed out with a bar and stools, beer pumps, log burner, dartboard, optics, snooker table, atmospheric lighting, a 50 inch TV and even home-brewed ale.

Lee Morris' homemade pub in Albrighton is gaining national attention

Having put the finishing touches to The Albert Arms in 2015 at a cost of about £3,000, Lee has been using the pub for seven years and has now been recognised in a national competition to find Britain's top 15 home pubs.

Out of more than 300 entries, Lee has made it to the final 15 and is competing for a chance to win a year's supply of free beer.

He said: "The pub is called The Albert Arms and is all handmade by myself using a lot of recycled materials.

"I've had the pub about seven years and we've had many a good curry night.

"It really does give you that Friday night feeling. I home brew a lot of beers and use traditional hand-pulls to give a real pint feel.

"Inside the pub I have a fully stocked bar with spirits and optics, log burner, dartboard, cable TV, drums, leather sofa and table with an old church pew bench.

"I have smoked glass windows with the name The Albert Arms on them, lots of pub breweriana and a football table.

"I still sit in the pub now and smile to myself about how great everything looks – it really is the best space.”

Games retailer Liberty Games launched the competition having been inspired by the coronavirus lockdown and inevitable forced closure of pubs and bars across the UK.

Over the past month, the company has been on the hunt to find the best home bars in Britain, asking the public to send in photos of their pub-style setup.

After more than 300 entries from across the UK, the finalists are now being judged before a winner is announced.