Meeting on plans to build thousands of homes across Shropshire delayed by a fortnight

Shropshire Council's local plan is one of the most important documents set to be approved by the authority.

It will effectively set out areas in every town across the county where houses – in some cases hundreds – can be built.

It includes controversial plans for Bridgnorth and Shifnal, while the council will also decide whether to give its backing to proposals from the Bradford Estates for up to 3,000 homes and commercial land to the West of Tong, off Junction 3 of the M54.

The Bradford Estates proposal has not previously been supported by the council and was not included in the local plan review. The meeting will see the authority decide whether it will back the plan.

The proposals were due to be discussed at the council's cabinet meeting on July 6, but that has now been moved to Monday, July 20.

After the council decision the plan will go back out for a public consultation period and will ultimately be submitted to the government for approval.