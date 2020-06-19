Bikes stolen in Albrighton on consecutive days

A navy and yellow Boarderman bike was stolen in Albrighton on Tuesday, between 8pm and 8.30pm. Then a luminous orange Heist mountain bike was stolen on Wednesday, some time between 5.15pm and 6pm.

A statement from police said: "West Mercia Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of this bike or may have been in the area of Albrighton around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

"Advice from the police is to ensure, where possible, to secure your bikes before leaving it unattended.

"Anyone with any information on the incident should call West Mercia Police on 101 [quoting reference number 0730s for the first theft or 0553s for the second].

"Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website crimestoppers-uk.org."