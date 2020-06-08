MP says park plan does not compensate for loss of 'pristine green belt'

Mark Pritchard, MP for the Wrekin said suggestions from the Bradford Estates about parkland contained in its plans for a new development west of Tong and off Junction 3 of the M54, do not provide justification for the proposal.

He has been joined in opposition to the plan by campaign group Shifnal Matters, which says it has been unable to find any local residents in favour of the proposals.

The Bradford Estates want to build 3,000 homes and a significant business park on Green Belt land to the West of Tong and the A41. It claims the plans would provide a significant boost to the local economy.

The proposals, which are not contained in the Shropshire’s local plan review, are likely to be considered by the council next month. The authority’s decision will be key to whether the plans are allowed to go ahead.

Mark Pritchard has said he will fight the plans all the way

Shropshire Council leader Peter Nutting has previously suggested they would be rejected, but the proposals are supported by a group of Black Country councils which want to use the development to count towards their housing and business land targets.

Mr Pritchard said: “A pop-up park surrounded by concrete is no compensation for digging up acres of pristine Shropshire green belt.

“The developers can offer all the incentives they like but they need reminding not everything in life is about money. The natural world is priceless. These damaging plans will be fought all the way.”

Viscount Alexander Newport, managing director of Bradford Estates, had spoken of the plans for opening up park land as part of the development last week.

He said he expected the area available to be 500 acres, and would include the 222 acre historic Lizard Wood, which is currently managed as a long term commercial forestry business.

He said: “We are proposing to convert many currently inaccessible arable fields into country parks, playing pitches and running tracks for all to enjoy. This is a beautiful area, and we want to make more of it open to the public.”

Viscount Alexander Newport, managing director of the Bradford Estates

But John Moore, from campaign group Shifnal Matters, said they did not believe people would be swayed by the suggestion.

He said: “It is what you would expect an agent who is acting to promote it to say. It is green space now and there is a lot more of it now.”

He added: “There is no benefit to local people at all. The number of houses that have been built in Shifnal and are expected be built are more than adequate for the working population of Shifnal and the surrounding area.”

Lord Newport added "Releasing currently private land will open up country parks, woodland parks, sports facilities, walking routes, bridleways and footpaths, creating a great place to live for the community that will move here, as well as providing extra benefits to those already in the surrounding areas."